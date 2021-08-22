Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Nick Mottern, Tamara Lorincz July 22nd, 2021

Share this post...

by C.L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

July 22, 2021

Welcome back to Gorilla Radio’s Home Edition, recorded July 17th, 2021

Almost twenty years since its beginning, America is quitting the war against the Taliban. Or so the papers say. Though it’s clearly too late for a good news spin on stories coming from what was Afghanistan – where more than a million have perished violently since 2001, with uncounted multiples more being maimed, orphaned, and rendered homeless – there is too another story not making the frontpage, or leading the evening news; that is the fact America’s president has promised to continue bombing in Afghanistan anyone, anywhere, anytime he sees fit from somewhere “over the horizon”.

Nick Mottern is a journalist, author, and coordinator of Knowdrones.com, an organization founded in 2012 expressly to “inform the American public about the illegality, immorality and dreadful human consequences of U.S. drone attacks…”

Nick’s worked as a reporter, researcher, writer and political organizer over the last 30 years, and his book, ‘Suffering Strong’ recounts his travels in Africa. His recent article, ‘”Biden Acknowledges “over the horizon” Air Attacks Planned Against Taliban’ appears at KnowDrones.com, where they’re also engaged in a campaign to keep military whistleblower, Daniel Hale out of prison. Hale’s sentencing is scheduled for July 27th.

Nick Mottern in the first half.

And; as there are no other problems in the country, the Canadian government is entertaining bids for billions of spare tax dollars from international fighter jet manufacturers. The competition is fierce, with the winner expecting to cash in on what opponents of the purchasing spree say will amount to as much as 77 billion Canadian buckaroos, with untold riches to be had for parts, maintenance, and (constant) repairs.

Tamara Lorincz is with Canadian Voice of Women for Peace. VoW are the organizers of the No Fighter Jets days of action held across Canada since the military procurement was announced. She’s also served on the advisory committee of the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space, and has contributed her knowledge and talents to the organizations World Beyond War, and the No to NATO Network. She and VoW joined up recently with the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute to recruit more than a hundred personages of repute on both sides of border in a public campaign to kill the Liberals’ war spending plans.

Tamara Lorincz and opposing Canadian militarism in the second half.

But first, Nick Mottern and Biden’s not so sunny Afghan horizon.

