Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Steve Poikonen, Ron Ridenour June 24th, 2021

by C. L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

June 24th, 2021

Welcome back to Gorilla Radio’s Home Edition, recorded on the dates, June 13 and 19th, 2021.

On June 11 agents working for the American government arrested American “hacktivist” and man behind the Anonymous mask in some of that entity’s early public releases, Commander X from his home in Mexico City. Chris Doyon had been on the run, evading charges of masterminding a denial of service attack against the computer systems of the town of Santa Cruz more than a decade ago. The size of the operation to take Doyon into custody is curious, given the minor nature of the action he’s accused of participating in and the many years passed. Regardless, Commander X is back in the USA and in federal custody.

Steve Poikonen is an activist and hosts the ‘Slow News Day‘ podcast, available at Rokfin. He’s also an organizer with Action4Assange, and co-host of the #FreeAssange Vigil and has participated in and helped organized multiple actions in Washington, D.C., to bring attention to the plight of the imprisoned journalist and publisher. Steve’s hosted Doyon several times on Slow News Day and is now organizing support for his release.



Steve Poikonen in the first half.

Weeks past election day and still there is no clear winner declared in Peru’s presidential election. The contest pitted convicted felon and daughter of former president, Alberto Fujimori (himself currently in prison) against leftist upstart and political novice, Pedro Castillo. Castillo had a lead going in to the second round of the poll, but that’s when things started to get funny. In what looks eerily similar to election reversals in Bolivia in 2019, and earlier this year in Ecuador, a leftist contender could be defeated when all the numbers were going his way.

Ron Ridenour is a journalist, author, editor, and peace and social justice activist. The ex-pat American has lived and worked in Cuba, Nicaragua, and Bolivia and currently calls Denmark home. He’s worked too as a special correspondent and freelancer for numerous publications in Europe the US, and Latin America, and served as press aid to Bolivia’s president, Evo Morales and the governments of Cuba and Nicaragua.

Some of Ridenour’s many book titles include: ‘The Russian Peace Threat: Pentagon on Alert’, ‘Cuba: Revolution in Action’, and ‘Backfire: The CIA’s Biggest Burn’. Ron’s articles also feature at numerous online sites, including on ThisCantBeHappening.net, and CovertAction Magazine, where his latest, ‘Left-Wing Populist, Pedro Castillo, Leads Polls Before June 6th Election in Peru’.

Ron Ridenour and will Pedro Castillo follow in the footsteps of Evo Morales and Andres Arauz? in the second half.

But first, Steve Poikonen and freeing the Commander.

