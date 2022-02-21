Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Julia Barnes, David Rovics February 12th, 2022

Welcome to Gorilla Radio, recorded February 12th, 2022.

Listen. Hear.

Not content with the massive ecological damage created by land-based metals mining, industrial interests are now viewing the oceans of the world as the next frontier. Deep-Sea Mining, known too as Sea Bed Mining, is the next big thing – and we’re told it will be a part of the solution to humanity’s carbon pollution problem. Once again, technologists promise they’ll fix the environmental problems they and modern society has created with technology, with technology. But, not everyone is convinced.

Julia Barnes is an environmental champion and award-winning filmmaker of the documentaries Sea of Life and Bright Green Lies. Julia is aligned now with an array of ocean defenders, contributing her talents to the effort to kill Deep Sea Mining in the cradle.

Julia Barnes in the first half.

And; the Great Spotify Debate rages on, gathering adherents and detractors by the moment. You’ve likely heard of the furore Canadian rock legend, Neil Young began with his ultimatum to the online audio content streaming behemoth, saying its platform wasn’t big enough for both he and talk show giant, Joe Rogan. Spotify replied to Mr. Young’s demands by removing what music of his it had – doing little, incidentally to cool his spleen – so good for Neil. But, what about the majority of musicians whose music appears on the platform for a pittance; what does Spotify mean to them?

Rabble-rousing, anarcho-socialist type, David Rovics, whose frequent essays on political issues and societal observation are featured at CounterPunch and Dissident Voice.org among other places describes himself as a broadcaster, musician, blogger, and author of the novel, ‘A Busker’s Adventures’. But, he’s more than just those things. David is also a husband and parent, alt-media maven, resident of the famously restive Portland, Oregon, and man with a special talent for pissing people off. His weekly program, This Week with David Rovics can be found through his website, DavidRovics.com, where you can read his essays, listen to his hundreds of original songs, or catch some of his hundreds of interviews. David also has picked bones with Spotify Inc. for years, and assays into it again in his latest essay, ‘Neil Young, Joe Rogan, and a Swedish Billionaire‘ with a twist.

David Rovics and picking again at that pustule of the modern music reality, Spotify in the second half.

But first, Julia Barnes and smashing the Deep Sea Mining Pandora in its box.