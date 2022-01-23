Home News Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Tamara Lorincz, Glenn Michalchuk, Ken Stone January 27th, 2022

Share this post...

This Week on GR

by C.L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

January 27, 2022

Welcome to Gorilla Radio, recorded January 22nd, 2022

Unsurprisingly, Canada has joined America’s sabre-rattling chorus in issuing threats against Russia should it behave as the U.S. says it shouldn’t. It’s a very old song and overplayed song. And, just like those once catchy radio tunes whose ubiquity condemns them to background oblivion, Ottawa’s reflex bellicosity is in danger too of becoming just more white noise static in the martial cacophony. Today’s selection may be Ukraine – but we’ve heard the lyric and the tune again and again and again.

Tamara Lorincz is a fellow with the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute, member of Canadian Voice of Women for Peace and a PhD candidate in Global Governance at the Balsillie School for International Affairs at Wilfrid Laurier University; her research focus the climate and environmental impacts of the military. Glenn Michalchuk is Chair of Peace Alliance Winnipeg and has been active in anti-war and peace movements going back to the Reagan Era of the 1980’s.

Tamara Lorincz and Glenn Michalchuk in the first half.

And; Canada’s dyspeptic diplomacy is not limited to Russia; China too is disfavoured by the Trudeau government’s truculence. Its latest ill-mannered gesture is an announced boycott against February’s Beijing Olympics, which the prime minister says without irony is due to the concern of his “many partners around the world” for “repeated human rights violations” alleged against the People’s Republic.

Ken Stone is a long-time antiwar activist whose served as an executive member of both the Syria Solidarity Movement and Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War. Ken and the Hamilton Coalition are launching two petitions and one statement next week regarding the dismal state of Canada-China relations under Trudeau.

Ken Stone and reigning in Canada’s running dog diplomacy in the second half.

But first, Tamara Lorincz and ending Canada’s military support of the civil war in Ukraine and its cheerleading for a broader war against Russia.

