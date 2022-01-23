Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Christopher Mott, Dave Lindorff January 13, 2022

Welcome to Gorilla Radio, recorded January 8th and 9th, 2022

Contrary to the hoary adage, what’s old in Washington these days is just old – and getting older by the day. Unlike his democratic predecessor, America’s most seasoned president is not only willing to look back at history but seems ready to repeat it: At least as far as rerunning the long discredited Responsibility to Protect doctrine. Listeners of a certain vintage may recall the principle, dreamt up long, long ago; before the places it was applied became the smoldering ruins of where countries used to stand.

Poised right now at the heart of the Biden administration – in the perfect position to release again the Hellfire of “humanitarian intervention” – is Samantha Power, paladin of the 21st century ‘Cosmopolitan Crusade’.

Dr. Chris Mott holds a Ph.D. in International Relations from the University of St Andrews. He says his work focuses on, “… historical geopolitics, grand strategy, and the intersection of defensive realism and conceptions of sovereignty in an era of increasing multi-polarity.” His book, ‘The Formless Empire: A Short History of Diplomacy and Warfare in Central Asia’, traces the historical “…rise of indigenous forms of geopolitical strategy on the Eurasian steppe“.

Chris also has served as researcher and desk officer for the U.S. Department of State, is a current fellow at the Institute for Peace & Diplomacy, and the author of numerous peer reviewed and general audience articles on foreign policy, including the recent Covert Action Magazine piece, ‘Samantha Power and the Cosmopolitan Crusaders‘.

Chris Mott in the first half.

And; it’s a story upon whose outcome the fate of life on Earth depended. At the beginnings of the nuclear age, two brilliant brothers were seconded to top secret US military projects. Each were determined to use their prodigious intellectual talents to help avert another disastrous World War; but by working on opposite sides of the Cold War divide.

Dave Lindorff is a publisher, Izzy Award-winning investigative journalist, author, and documentary film producer whose tentatively titled feature documentary tells the tale. Dave’s film in-progress is on Ted Hall, the American wunderkind who may well have saved Russia and the World from nuclear conflagration. Dave’s also the founder of the web news site, This Can’t Be Happening.net, and contributor to The Nation magazine, where his latest piece, ‘One Brother Gave the Soviets the A-Bomb. The Other Got a Medal‘ reveals new evidence of how both brothers beat J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI at the height of America’s infamous communist witch hunt.

Dave Lindorff and the Teenager Who Saved the World in the second half.

But first, Chris Mott and the horrible second coming of humanitarian intervention.