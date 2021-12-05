Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Ramzy Baroud, Paul D. Thacker October 7th, 2021

Share this post...

by C.L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

October 7, 2021

Welcome to Gorilla Radio, recorded September 26th and October 2nd, 2021

Last week the last of six escapees from Israel’s notorious Gilboa prison was recaptured in the West Bank, but despite triumphal reports from Israeli media, the daring tunnel escape has inspired all Palestinians, and galvanized anti-prison activists across the Occupied Territories and Gaza.

Zakaria Zubeidi is one of those six prisoners whose brief taste of freedom ended too quickly. More than merely another of the thousands of Palestinians held and cycled through Israel’s prisons Zakaria is, my first guest explains, also emblematic of a whole generation that has known nothing but oppression and dispossession.

Dr. Ramzy Baroud is a journalist, author, and editor of The Palestine Chronicle. He’s also a Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Islam and Global Affairs and at the Afro-Middle East Center. His book titles include, ‘My Father Was a Freedom Fighter’, ‘The Last Earth: A Palestinian Story’, and his latest, ‘These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons‘. Ramzy’s articles appear across the internet and at his website, RamzyBaroud.net, where I found his recent piece, ‘One Man As a Whole Generation: The Unfinished War of Zakaria Zubeidi’.

Ramzy Baroud in the first half.

And; last week, Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs reported he’d closed the task force he chaired, tasked with discovering the source of the virus. More than a year after the Lancet Covid-19 Commission’s initiation, Sachs said, “I just didn’t want a task force that was so clearly involved with one of the main issues of this whole search for the origins, which was EcoHealth Alliance.”

The real story of how Daszak and EcoHealth managed to stay at the heart of the investigation this long can’t be told, according to my second guest, without, “pointing out how science writers at multiple outlets–New York Times, Nature, Science, National Geographic, etc…–willfully ignored the financial links between Peter Daszak and the Wuhan Institute of Virology“.

Paul D. Thacker is an investigative journalist who has reported on scientific ethics and campaigns to distort science for the New York Times, the Journal of the American Medical Association, Washington Post and others. He’s also the lead investigator and founder of the web news site, The DisInfomation Chronicle where I found his recent article, ‘Leaked Department of Defense Documents Show Anthony Fauci and EcoHealth Alliance’s Peter Daszak Cannot Be Trusted on Dangerous Virus Research‘.

Paul D. Thacker and the battle for truth in science in the second half.

But first, Ramzy Baroud and Zakaria Zubeidi, prisoner again of an unfinished war.

