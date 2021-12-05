Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Larry Hannant, Kim Goldberg December 16th, 2021

Share this post...

by C.L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

December 4, 2021

Welcome to Gorilla Radio, recorded December 4th, 2021.

That an impression of immutability, properly mediated, can be used to serve the interests of the status quo was not lost on prime minister and noted “Iron Lady”, Margaret Thatcher. She famously wielded the slogan,”There is no alternative” – acronymized ‘TINA’ – to batter opponents of her withering economic austerity program in long ago Britain. Looking around at the political stasis afflicting Western democracy today, it may seem our path to economic and environmental disaster is too fixed, inevitable as the movement of the planets.

Similarly, according to my first guest, Alberta, Canada’s reputation as an unassailable sinecure of conservatism past, present, and future is less real than engineered, but unlike Thatcher’s variety the provenance of the prairie province’s TINA is more intriguing than the utterance of a deranged demagogue.

Larry Hannant is a writer, historian, educator, social justice advocate, activist, and author. His book titles include, the Robert S. Kenny Prize-winning book, ‘The Politics of Passion: Norman Bethune’s Writing and Art’, ‘The Infernal Machine: Investigating the Loyalty of Canada’s Citizens’, ‘All My Politics Are Poetry’, and the newly released, ‘Bucking Conservatism: Alternative Stories of Alberta in the 1960s and 1970s’.

Larry Hannant in the first half.

And; Kim Goldberg is a Nanaimo-based poet, journalist, and author. She’s written 8 books of poetry and nonfiction, including her most recent collection ‘DEVOLUTION: poems and fables of eco-pocalypse‘. She covered BC current affairs for Canadian Dimension Magazine for many years, most recently writing about the Fairy Creek blockade.

Kim Goldberg on Devolution, a poetic discourse on ecosystem and societal collapse in the second half.

But first, Larry Hannant and Bucking Conservatism, Alberta-style.

