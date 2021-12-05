Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Dan Kovalik November 4th, 2021

Share this post...

This Week on GR

by C.L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

November 7, 2021

Welcome to Gorilla Radio, recorded November 4th, 2021

Listen. Hear.

November 7th Nicaraguans go to the polls in national and local elections. It’s another test for long-time president, Daniel Ortega’s government; a test the United States and it’s ally Canada are eager to see him fail. Following years of crippling financial sanctions, and a determined media campaign of demonization and misinformation coming from the North, the question now is if Nicaraguan’s will continue to support Ortega 14 years into the former Sandanista guerrilla’s socialist reform program.

Dan Kovalik is a lawyer, educator, labour, peace, and justice activist, democracy defender, journalist, author, and filmmaker. Dan has observed elections in Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Colombia – where he witnessed the 2016 peace plebiscite promising an end to the generational war there.

Some of Kovalik’s many book titles include: ‘The Plot to Scapegoat Russia’, ‘The Plot to Attack Iran’, ‘The Plot to Control the World, ‘The Plot to Overthrow Venezuela’ ‘No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using ‘Humanitarian’ Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests’, and his latest, ‘Cancel This Book: The Progressive Case Against Cancel Culture’.

Of Kovalik’s 2020 film ‘Nicaragua: The April Crisis & Beyond’ on 2018’s so-called uprising in Nicaragua, Oliver Stone said, “Kovalik helps cut through the Orwellian lies and dissembling which make so-called ‘humanitarian intervention possible.”

Dan is currently in Nicaragua’s capital, Managua preparing for the election.

Today, Dan Kovalik and Nicaragua’s testing time.

Chris Cook hosts hosts Gorilla Radio , airing live every Thursday between 11-Noon Pacific Time. In Victoria at 101.9FM, and on the internet at: https://cfuv.ca . He also serves as a contributing editor to the web news site, http://www.pacificfreepress.com . Check out the GR blog at: http://gorillaradioblog.blogspot.com