Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Dr. Pablo Ouziel November 27th, 2021

Share this post...

This Week on GR

by C.L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

November 27th, 2021

Welcome to Gorilla Radio, recorded November 27th, 2021

Listen. Hear.

Democracy, or what passed for it in the west is on the ropes. The decline of political dominance globally, vast wealth disparity domestically, and now the economy killing strictures accompanying the Covid-19 pandemic have combined to produce the perfect sturm und drang for society on the brink.

Pablo Ouziel is an associate fellow at the Centre for Global Studies at the University of Victoria and a visiting fellow in the Department Politics and International Relations at the University of Southampton. His book, ‘Democracy Here and Now: The exemplary case of Spain‘ is published by University of Toronto Press and due out in Spring 2022. He’s currently residing outside Barcelona.

Today, Pablo Ouziel, and charting the state of global democracy.

Chris Cook hosts hosts Gorilla Radio , airing live every Thursday between 11-Noon Pacific Time. In Victoria at 101.9FM, and on the internet at: https://cfuv.ca . He also serves as a contributing editor to the web news site, http://www.pacificfreepress.com . Check out the GR blog at: http://gorillaradioblog.blogspot.com