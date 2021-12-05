Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Dr. Joan Russow, Steve Poikonen October 21st, 2021

Share this post...

This Week on GR

by C.L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

October 21, 2021

Welcome to Gorilla Radio, recorded October 16th, 2021

The Conference of Parties, or COPs will convene its 26th meeting October 31st in Glasgow, Scotland. The theme of this year’s confab is ostensibly monitoring, reviewing, and arm-twisting signatories to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to bring all into compliance with the Paris Agreement signed in 2015.

President-designate of this iteration of the COP, Conservative Party cabinet minister, Alok Sharma stresses “emissions reductions, adaptation, finance, and working together” as the four keys to success at COP26. Greta Thunberg, speaking for a generation made jaded by empty rhetoric and repeatedly broken promises, summed up her expectations of the conference as simply being more “blah, blah, blah.”

Dr. Joan Russow is former leader of the Green Party of Canada who since stepping down from the Greens has spent her time keeping the United Nations’ feet to fire with the Joan, and as a serial reporter and filmmaker recording climate change conferences. She’s producer of the film, ‘Cooperatives: Counterpoint to Capitalism’, and also serves as editor and driving force behind PEJNews.com.

Joan Russow in the first half.

And; despite recent revelations of false testimony given in the Julian Assange case, the United States is determined to perpetuate the WikiLeaks editor’s persecution. Assange still sits in London’s Belmarsh Prison, isolated and awaiting the next step in the long process of an extradition petition filed by the U.S. At this point only the most dedicatedly obdurate among the American and British judiciary believe Julian Assange guilty as charged – they and their stenographers in the corporate and state-sponsored press holding fast to the demonstrably false, and politically-tainted narrative keeping him a prisoner.

Steve Poikonen is an activist and host of the ‘Slow News Day‘ podcast – available at Rokfin. He’s also an organizer with Action4Assange, co-host of the #FreeAssange Vigil, and has participated in and helped organized multiple actions for Assange in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere in the U.S.

Steve Poikonen and the continuing Assange case charade in the second half.

But first, Joan Russow and COP26’s pleas for unanimity of purpose in the face of a climate crisis.

Chris Cook hosts hosts Gorilla Radio , airing live every Thursday between 11-Noon Pacific Time. In Victoria at 101.9FM, and on the internet at: https://cfuv.ca . He also serves as a contributing editor to the web news site, http://www.pacificfreepress.com . Check out the GR blog at: http://gorillaradioblog.blogspot.com