Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Jeremy Kuzmarov, Aidan Jonah August 22nd, 2021

At month’s end, Ukrainian president and former teevee clown, Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Washington, doubtless in search of reassurance from long-time Kiev booster, Joe Biden. Zelensky’s position is particularly fragile now, as the U.S. has relented on its effort to halt Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline. That effectively puts an end to Ukraine’s strategic value as stumbling block between Russian gas and the lucrative European market.

But all this is cold comfort to those Ukranians East and West suffering a “proxy” civil war dragging on into its seventh year.

Jeremy Kuzmarov is a journalist and author who serves too as Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine. He’s the author of four books on U.S. foreign policy, including: ‘Obama’s Unending Wars’, and ‘The Russians Are Coming, Again’ co-authored with John Marciano. His latest piece at CovertAction, co-written with Steve Brown is, ‘Our Mission is to Lead the White Races of the World in a Final Crusade…Against Semite-led Untermenschen‘.

Jeremy Kuzmarov in the first half.

And; we in Canada, (and citizens throughout what was once called Western Democracy) are experiencing a political emergency. It is a crisis of trust: Trust in government, in corporations, in media; in fact a lack of faith across the spectrum of society. This apotheosis of incredulity is expressed in voter apathy, cynicism, and even resistance to public health information disseminated by government, media, and the corporate sector vital amidst a global pandemic.

No-one disagrees, unity of purpose is urgently required in this time of global calamity, but what’s to be done once belief is lost?

Aidan Jonah is Editor-in-Chief of The Canada Files, a web news site focusing on “Canadian imperialism, federal politics, and left-wing resistance to colonialism across the world.”

Aidan Jonah and the death and rebirth of Canadian journalism in the second half.

