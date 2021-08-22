Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Yves Engler August 15th, 2021

Share this post...

Haiti has again suffered a massive earthquake close to urban centres. So far, Sunday August 15th, the toll is reported as 724 killed, and many more injured and made homeless by the 7.2 magnitude tremblor. For Haitians, it’s reminiscent of the 2010 earthquake that killed as many as 300,000 and from which the country is yet to fully recover. Making matters more dire, Tropical Storm Grace is heading for the island, due to make landfall there sometime Monday, August 16th.

Yves Engler is an independent, Montreal-based journalist and author. He’s written ten books on Canadian foreign policy, including ‘Canada in Haiti: Waging War on the Poor Majority’, co-authored with Anthony Fenton. His latest article, ‘Earthquake devastates Haiti, Canada shouldn’t make it worse‘ warns off those who would wreck more havoc in Haiti with kindness after the calamity.

Today, Yves Engler and with “friends” like Canada, Haiti is in deep trouble.

