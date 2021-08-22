Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Radhika Desai, Terry Wolfwood, Gale Stevens July 29th, 2021

Share this post...

And welcome to a new day in Canada’s political life. Or so hope the founders of the country’s newest political entity, Green Left Canada. Announced July 19th, the “eco-socialist” Green Left says it, “…emerges from the groundswell of opposition to neo-liberal systems that threaten the survival of the planet and democracy...”

Dr. Radhika Desai is a Professor in the Department of Political Studies at the University of Manitoba, and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group there. She’s also a three-term President of the Society for Socialist Studies, and a founding member of Green Left Canada. Her book, ‘Geopolitical Economy: After US Hegemony, Globalization and Empire’ proposes “a new approach to understanding world affairs in the capitalist era…”

Radhika Desai in the first half.

And next week marks the 76th anniversary of the atomic bombing of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. That tragic and senseless act will be commemorated by the Victoria chapter of the Women in Black, who will again stand vigil at the inner harbour.

Terry Wolfwood is Director and co-founder of the Barnard-Boecker Centre Foundation, and a writer, photographer, and long-time activist in pursuit of peace, social justice, and women’s rights. Her articles have appeared at Briarpatch, Peace News, and Third World Resurgence among other places, and as well as her many activities in support of justice and peace, she’s served as local coordinator for the Women in Black for many years.

Terry Wolfwood, remembering still Hiroshima/Nagasaki and more in the second half.

But first, Radhika Desai and a new voice being raised for a new Canadian political discourse.

Chris Cook hosts hosts Gorilla Radio , airing live every Thursday between 11-Noon Pacific Time. In Victoria at 101.9FM, and on the internet at: https://cfuv.ca . He also serves as a contributing editor to the web news site, http://www.pacificfreepress.com . Check out the GR blog at: http://gorillaradioblog.blogspot.com