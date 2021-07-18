Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Martin Lukacs, Randy Caravaggio July 8th, 2021

Share this post...

by C. L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

July 8, 2021

Welcome back to Gorilla Radio’s Home Edition, recorded on the dates, July 1st and 3rd, 2021

And welcome to Dominion Day 2021. While most citizens celebrate the country, an increasing number of Canadians are coming to recognize the yawning gulf between the popular imaginings and gruesome reality of Canada’s founding. But that ugliness is not confined to the brutal crimes of a colonial past. Canada’s rulers are currently up to their armpits in America’s global conquest; complicit today creating tomorrow’s regretable history.

Martin Lukacs is a long-time journalist and author. He’s served as environmental writer for Britain’s Guardian newspaper, and contributed to the New York Review of Book, Toronto Star, and CBC News among others. His first book, ‘The Trudeau Formula: Seduction and Betrayal in an Age of Discontent’ is a devastating “must read” according to luminary author, Naomi Klein. Lukacs is also a contributing writer and Managing Editor at The Breach, a new Canadian publication that is a quote, “…independent media outlet in Canada that produces critical journalism to help map a just, viable future…” It’s where I found his recent piece, ‘Canada building global network of military bases in aggressive shift’.

Martin Lukacs in the first half.

And; there were high hopes the change of government south would mean a reversal of Trump’s draconian Cuba policy, but nearly six months later the Biden administration has yet to move on its election promise of a return to Obama’s engagement with the Caribbean island nation. Even worse, despite the United Nations General Assembly’s (overwhelming) endorsement to remove America’s sixty years-long siege against the country the blockade continues, effecting now Cuba’s ability to react to the Covid pandemic.

Randy Caravaggio is a social justice defender and organizer with the Victoria Goods for Cuba campaign, and co-ordinator with Victoria’s contribution to the Pastor’s for Peace Caravan to Cuba.

Randy Caravaggio and gathering needful things for Cuba in the second half.

But first, Martin Lukacs and Canada’s new military foreign policy self-understanding “from concept to on-the-ground execution”.

