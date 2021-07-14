Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Jonathan Latham, John Helmer June 10, 2021

Share this post...

by C. L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

June 10, 2021

Welcome back to Gorilla Radio’s Home Edition, recorded on the dates, June 3rd and 6th, 2021.

Almost a year and half into the Covid-19 disaster there is still debate about how and from where the Sars-CoV-2 virus emanated. Recently the Biden administration reversed course, granting credence to the once discredited lab origin theory put forward by the former Republican president. But politics aside, the issue of origin is of vital interest to public health world-wide; and the fact is, in June of 2021 we still don’t have an answer to the trillion dollar question.

Dr. Jonathan Latham holds a Masters degree in Crop Genetics, a PhD in Virology and is, along with Dr. Allison Wilson, co-author of a trilogy of controversial articles seeking to both discover the origins of Covid-19. Latham is too co-founder and Executive Director of the Bioscience Resource Project, and Editor of Independent Science News, where his article, ‘A Chinese PhD Thesis Sheds Important New Light On The Origin of the COVID-19 Coronavirus’ appears.

Jonathan Latham in the first half.

And; it seems Russia has stolen America’s hamburgers. Last month, alleged Russian hackers brought a major U.S. oil pipeline to a standstill in a cyber-ransom attack. That was serious, but now the Slavic dastards have allegedly gone farther than too far. If the American government and western press is to be believed, Russians are “probably” behind the reported ransomware hack into meat supply giant JBS, bringing to a grinding halt the Brazilian-based transnational’s vital role feeding America’s summer barbecues. The reported attack comes just weeks before a scheduled meeting between Russian and American Big Salamis, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

John Helmer is a journalist, author, broadcaster, former political advisor to government, and principal behind the news website, Dances with Bears. Among Helmer’s many books titles are, ‘The Lie That Shot Down MH-17’ ‘Skripal in Prison’, ‘The Man Who Knows Too Much About Russia’, and his latest, ‘Hitler Didn’t Die in Berlin – He Moved to Melbourne Where He Runs the State Government of Victoria: A True Covid-19 Thriller’. His recent article, ‘Russia Through the Looking-Glass of Anglo-American War examines alleged Russian “exceptionalism”. Imagine!

John Helmer and getting to the meat of what’s the matter with Russia/U.S relations in the second half.

But first, Jonathan Latham and proposing again an origin for SARS-CoV-2.

