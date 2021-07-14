Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Dave Lindorff, Dimitri Lascaris July 1st, 2021

Share this post...

by C. L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

July 1, 2021

Welcome back to Gorilla Radio’s Home Edition, recorded June 26th, 2021

America’s Democratic Party may not be the “War Party”, but it certainly is NOT an agent of peace. The Biden war budget, or National Security Budget, was quietly announced late on Friday, May 28th fully four months into his administration. The war spending leaves Trump’s Republicans standing in the dust, setting new records for both peace and war time military largesse. But, even more worrying than the fantastical dollar amounts devoted to war and its preparation is where much of that money is earmarked to go – straight into Next Gen nukes development.

Dave Lindorff is a longtime, Izzy Award-winning journalist, author, and co-producer of the documentary film in-progress on Ted Hall, the American who may well have saved Russia and the World from nuclear conflagration. Dave’s also the founder of the web news site, This Can’t Be Happening.net, where his latest piece, ‘Building more atomic bomb triggers is the ‘pits’: Time to Stop Modernizing America’s Nukes and to Start Negotiating Peace‘ appears.

Dave Lindorff in the first half.

And; seven score and fourteen years or so ago our forebears brought forth an agreement with the Crown of England wherein the entity now often known as “Canada” came into being. Just what is the state of that state now, 154 years later?

Dimitri Lascaris is a Montreal-based activist lawyer/journalist, and past Green Party of Canada leadership contender. Dimitri fell just short of securing the Green’s top spot in last year’s leadership contest; ultimately taken by Annamie Paul.

Dimitri Lascaris and whither Canada 2021? in the second half

But first, Dave Lindorff and the Biden administration getting the new nuclear arms race running.

