Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Ken Stone, Nikki Skuce May 27th, 2021

Share this post...

This Week on GR

by C.L.Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

May 27, 2021

Welcome back to Gorilla Radio’s Home Edition, recorded on the dates, May 20th and 21st, 2021.

In December, 2019 Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was intercepted at Vancouver’s International Airport and ultimately arrested by the RCMP. It soon became apparent Meng was taken at the behest of the United States who hoped to use her incarceration as a “bargaining chip” in negotiations with the Chinese telecommunications giant. This mainly because more than merely a top-tier executive, Meng Wanzhou is also the daughter of Huawei founder, Ren Zhengfei. Today, two and a half years after her arrest, Meng Wanzhou is still a political captive who, like Julian Assange in Great Britain, awaits extradition orders to the United States.

Listen. Hear.

Ken Stone is a long-time antiwar activist, serving as an executive member of both the Syria Solidarity Movement and Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War. Ken and the Hamilton Coalition have joined forces with online investigative journalism site, The Canada Files and rank and file Canadians upset with the country’s legal tradition being so rudely sullied in this case to pursue a Cross-Canada FREE MENG WANZHOU campaign. Last week, the webinar, “New developments in the Meng case” again addressed this ongoing sore point.

Ken Stone in the first half.

And; last week Environment NGO’s SkeenaWild and the BC Mining Law Reform Network released a study of mining practices in British Columbia. ‘Dirty Dozen 2021: B.C.’s Top Polluting and Risky Mines calls for reforms and better enforcement of scofflaw companies whose current practices threaten both community cohesion and the natural environment.

Nikki Skuce is Director of the Smithers-based Northern Confluence Initiative, (in Wet’suwet’en territory). She also works on salmon conservation and land-use decisions, and is the co-chair of the BC Mining Law Reform network.

Nikki Skuce and airing the dirt on B.C. mining in the second half.

But first, Ken Stone and new developments in the festering Meng Wanzhou case.

Chris Cook hosts hosts Gorilla Radio , airing live every Thursday between 11-Noon Pacific Time. In Victoria at 101.9FM, and on the internet at: https://cfuv.ca . He also serves as a contributing editor to the web news site, http://www.pacificfreepress.com . Check out the GR blog at: http://gorillaradioblog.blogspot.com