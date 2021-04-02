Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Angela Bischoff, Robbie Leppzer April 1, 2021

This Week on GR

April 1, 2021

Welcome back to Gorilla Radio’s Home Edition, recorded on the dates, March 29th and 30th, 2021

T o some of us it may seem like just yesterday, but 42 years have passed since the “accident” at Three Mile Island made real the terrifying possibility of a nuclear meltdown; the very scenario featured in the film ‘The China Syndrome’, then newly released and playing in American theatres.

On March 28th, 1979 a routine maintenance procedure went wrong in reactor number 2 of the atomic power plant located in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania providing illustrative proof of the industry’s inherent danger to people, and its potential for catastrophic environmental damage.

The federal government was half way into its 14 year clean up at Three Mile Island when the Soviet reactor at Chernobyl went into meltdown, eclipsing the human and ecological cost of Three Mile Island.

And yet, neither of these industrial disasters stopped the proliferation of the atomic power industry in America, or in the USSR, or around the World.

Angela Bischoff is Director of the Ontario Clean Air Alliance, a “small but mighty group aiming to move Ontario onto a 100% renewable path” She is too a long-time environmental defender whose career in the non-profit sector spans three decades, four Canadian cities, and includes issues ranging from transportation, climate, mental health, electoral reform, and the transformation of our current fossil fuel-driven urban paradigm toward the eco-cities necessary if we’re to have a future.

The Alliance recently released the alert, ‘Stunning Revelations about Pickering Nuclear Station’s Safety‘ that says, “There is no excuse for leaving this ticking time bomb operating for another four years.”

Angela Bischoff in the first half.

And; March marks too the 10th anniversary of the beginning of the disaster-still-in-progress at Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. One might think, the stair-stepping of these three calamitous nuclear failures would make shutting down and removing a facility approaching its best before date easy. But one would have to think again!

In March 2011, just as Fukushima was imploding, the Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Station’s operating license was renewed, given the blessing from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to extend operations 20 years, to March, 2032.

Robbie Leppzer is a New England-based documentary filmmaker whose 40+ year catalogue includes both short and long-form critically acclaimed documentaries. From the burgeoning environmental protest movement of the 1970’s to the social justice and growing global peace movements currently roiling World capitals, Leppzer has chronicled the people who he says, “…stick their necks out to take risks for grassroots social change and build bridges across cultures“. His 2019 release, broadcast on Free Speech TV, Link TV, and Vermont PBS, and produced in association with NHK-TVJapan is ‘Power Struggle‘.

Robbie Leppzer and turning the tide on Vermont Yankee in the second half.

But first, Angela Bischoff and the time bomb in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe.