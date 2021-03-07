Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Yves Engler, Jeremy Kuzmarov March 4, 2021

Share this post...

March 4, 2021

Welcome back to Gorilla Radio’s Home Edition, recorded on the dates, February 28th and March 1st, 2021

The last day of February marks a dark anniversary for the people of Haiti. In the wee hours of February 29th, 2004 a crime was committed against the nation; a usurping of the will of the people, and undermining of its future democracy.

On that balmy tropical night commandos from a tripartite coalition of nations, all officially friends of Haiti, would penetrate the Presidential Palace in Port au Prince, kidnap head of state, Jean-Bertrand Aristide and spirit him away across the Atlantic.

Yves Engler is a Montréal-based activist, prolific essayist, and author whose book titles include: ‘Left, Right — Marching to the Beat of Imperial Canada’, ‘A Propaganda System — How Government, Corporations, Media and Academia Sell War and Exploitation’, and his latest, ‘House of Mirrors — Justin Trudeau’s Foreign Policy’.

Engler’s articles appear at Ricochet, The Palestine Chronicle, and GorillaRadioBlog.Blogspot.com among other places, and at his site, YvesEngler.com where I found his latest, ‘Haitian official stashes wealth in Montréal’.

Yves is too a co-founding member of the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute which is marking the death of Haitian democracy with an online discussion of the documentary film, Haiti Betrayed , “a powerful indictment of Canada’s role in the 2004 coup and subsequent policy in the country.”

Yves Engler in the first half.

And; nearing the half-way point of the first 100 days of the Biden administration the new president has wielded the immediate, if transitory, authority of Executive Orders with abandon; issuing more than 50 edicts, nearly half being repudiations of his predecessor’s policies. Biden recently waved off criticism of the unilateral nature of his early days in office saying, “I’m not making new law; I’m eliminating bad policy.” He would also no doubt deny unraveling Mr. Trump’s legacy has anything to do with bad blood, or revenging the particularly nasty personal attacks against him and his family during the presidential campaign.

Jeremy Kuzmarov is a journalist and author who serves too as Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine . He’s the author of four books on U.S. foreign policy, including: ‘Obama’s Unending Wars’, and ‘The Russians Are Coming, Again’ co-authored with John Marciano.

His latest at CovertAction is the fifth installment in the series, ‘Biden’s Foreign Policy History and What it Portends for his Presidency’, ‘Escalating the new Cold War with Russia via Ukraine: Biden’s Unprincipled Stands Involving Covert Operations, Blackmail, Corruption, Nepotism and State Terrorism’.

Jeremy Kuzmarov and scratching the tender underbelly of long-time

Washington swamp denizen, Joe Biden in the second half.

But first, Yves Engler and chronicling Canada’s role in the Haiti’s betrayal.

