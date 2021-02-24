Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Rebecca Gordon, Dave Lindorff February 25th, 2021

Share this post...

February 25, 2021

Welcome back to Gorilla Radio’s Home Edition recorded on the dates, February 15th and 17th, 2021.

And welcome to human civilization’s last minute and a half or so of existence. At least that’s according to some of the World’s foremost brainiacs, the folks over at the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, and their famous Doomsday Clock.

It’s been a grand run though, these last 10,000 odd years; but as the saying goes, “all good things must come to an end.” Pity too, because as recently as the turn of the new century, that clock had gone retrograde, granting us a full nine minutes grace.

But now, just twenty years into George Bush’s “generational war” it looks like we may run out of generations before finishing it.

My, how the time has flown!

Listen. Hear.

Rebecca Gordon is an educator in philosophy at the University of San Francisco and for it’s Leo T. McCarthy Center for Public Service and the Common Good. She is too author of the books, ‘Mainstreaming Torture: Ethical Approaches in the Post-9/11 United States’, and ‘American Nuremberg: The U.S. Officials Who Should Stand Trial for Post-9/11 War Crimes, and a frequent contributor to LA Progressive, Responsible Statecraft, and The Nation Magazine’s TomDispatch column, where I found her recent article, ‘The Fire Next Time: Climate Change, the Bomb, or the Flame of Hope?‘.

Rebecca Gordon in the first half.

And; while it’s all fine and good to dance to the departure of the Orange Menace, a sober look at the wreckage he wrought, and what Dragon’s Teeth remain is necessary. That justice is still not seen to have been done in either the election, or in addressing who directed the mobs attacking the Capitol afterward both undermines the legitimacy of American democracy now, and sully its prospects for the future.

Dave Lindorff is an award-winning journalist, author, and founding member of the media collective, ThisCantBeHappening.net. Lindorff’s book titles include, ‘The Case for Impeachment: Legal Arguments for Removing President George W. Bush from Office’ and ‘This Can’t Be Happening! Resisting the Disintegration of American Democracy.’ Dave has charted the ruinously slow departure of the 45th president both at This Can’t Be Happening and here at Gorilla Radio.

Dave Lindorff and King Trump’s fourth act in the second half.

But first, Rebecca Gordon and counting down 100 seconds to a diminished tomorrow.

