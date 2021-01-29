Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, David Rovics, David Swanson January 28th, 2021
by C.L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com
David is also a husband and parent, alt-media maven, resident of the famously restive Portland, Oregon, and man with a special talent for pissing people off. His weekly program, This Week with David Rovics can be found through his website, DavidRovics.com.
And; it’s not only the raging grease fire Trump left burning in America’s kitchen Biden needs addressing, there’s also the problem with the neighbours to be dealt with. While some may fondly remember the Obama years, those overseas recall Joe riding shotgun on an interventionist foreign policy nightmare, the disastrous effects of which are still roiling the World beyond Pennsylvania Avenue.
David Swanson is an author, activist, journalist, and broadcaster. He’s the executive director of World BEYOND War, campaign coordinator for RootsAction.org, and a past Nobel Peace Prize Nominee whose book titles include: ‘War Is A Lie’, ‘When the World Outlawed War’, and ‘Leaving WWII Behind’. David blogs at DavidSwanson.org and WarIsACrime.org, and he’s the host of Talk Nation Radio. In his recent article, ‘Pope’s Words to Biden in Open Letter‘ Swanson puts the Pontiff in Catholic president, Biden’s policy equation.
