Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, David Rovics, David Swanson January 28th, 2021

This Week on GR

January 28th, 2021

Welcome back to Gorilla Radio’s Home Edition, recorded on the dates, January 25th and 26th, 2021.

A nd welcome to the dawning of, if not the Age of Aquarius, then the beginning of the end of the Trump Epoch. Of course, Joe Biden would have this moment be the start of his “Era”, but who out there believes there’s time enough left for that? nd welcome to the dawning of, if not the Age of Aquarius, then the beginning of the end of the Trump Epoch. Of course, Joe Biden would have this moment be the start of his “Era”, but who out there believes there’s time enough left for that?

At any rate, it is an opportunity for America to assess where it is and wants to be, and to perhaps finally give policy a chance.

David Rovics describes himself as a broadcaster, musician, blogger, and author of the novel, ‘A Busker’s Adventures’; but he is too a rabble-rousing, anarcho-socialist type, whose frequent essays on political issues and societal observation are featured at CounterPunch and Dissident Voice.org, among other places.

David is also a husband and parent, alt-media maven, resident of the famously restive Portland, Oregon, and man with a special talent for pissing people off. His weekly program, This Week with David Rovics can be found through his website, DavidRovics.com.

David Rovics in the first half.

And; it’s not only the raging grease fire Trump left burning in America’s kitchen Biden needs addressing, there’s also the problem with the neighbours to be dealt with. While some may fondly remember the Obama years, those overseas recall Joe riding shotgun on an interventionist foreign policy nightmare, the disastrous effects of which are still roiling the World beyond Pennsylvania Avenue.

David Swanson is an author, activist, journalist, and broadcaster. He’s the executive director of World BEYOND War, campaign coordinator for RootsAction.org, and a past Nobel Peace Prize Nominee whose book titles include: ‘War Is A Lie’, ‘When the World Outlawed War’, and ‘Leaving WWII Behind’. David blogs at DavidSwanson.org and WarIsACrime.org, and he’s the host of Talk Nation Radio. In his recent article, ‘Pope’s Words to Biden in Open Letter‘ Swanson puts the Pontiff in Catholic president, Biden’s policy equation.

David Swanson and preempting a third term of American intervention in the second half.

But first, David Rovics and the dangers of making sense in a post-sensical America.