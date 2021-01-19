Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Marjorie Cohn, Eric van de Beek January 14th, 2021

Share this post...

This Week on GR

by C. L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

January 14, 2021

An astonishing week past in the United States guarantees, if nothing else Donald Trump’s place in history is assured. Democratic legislators have promised impeachment should the president not resign “imminently” rather than finish out the nine days left in his term; while others are calling for the invocation of the 25th amendment to have Mr. Trump forcibly removed. Either way, America finishes in 2021 where it began four years ago; a divided nation fighting over the legitimacy of its new leader.

Marjorie Cohn is professor emerita of law at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law, San Diego. A past president of the National Lawyers Guild, Cohn currently serves on the Bureau of the International Association of Democratic Lawyers, and writes, lectures, and provides legal clarity to local, national, and international media outlets when invited to do so.

Listen. Hear.

Early in her career, Cohn worked with the International Association of Democratic Lawyers and participated in delegations to Cuba, Russia, and Yugoslavia. Her writing can be found at her website, MarjorieCohn.com, and for more than two decades at Truthout.org, where her series, Human Rights, Global Wrongs chronicling the abuse of both people and the legal process has appeared since, 2014.

Marjorie Cohn in the first half.

And; six and half years after departing Amsterdam bound for Kuala Lumpur, the cause of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17’s fiery crash in a Ukrainian farm field remains shrouded in mystery and misinformation. The criminal phase of the trial began in The Netherlands last Spring, but few in the country showed interest, thinking there’s nothing new to learn about the disaster that took the lives of 193 of their compatriots. And that, according to Eric van de Beek is the fault not only of the Dutch press, but a shadowy British internet news outlet known as Bellingcat.

Eric van de Beek is a freelance journalist based in the Netherlands who worked for several years at the leading Dutch weekly, Elsevier. His articles are published at his site, Ericvandebeek.nl and at The Grayzone.com, where I found his recent piece, ‘Bellingcat disrupts MH17 trial‘.

Eric van de Beek and digging through the wreckage of media disinformation and the Dutch Public Prosecution Service’s tangled MH17 investigation in the second half.

Chris Cook hosts Gorilla Radio, airing live every Thursday between 11-Noon Pacific Time. In Victoria at 101.9FM, and on the internet at: hosts Gorilla Radio, airing live every Thursday between 11-Noon Pacific Time. In Victoria at 101.9FM, and on the internet at: https://cfuv.ca . He also serves as a contributing editor to the web news site, http://www.pacificfreepress.com . Check out the GR blog at: http://gorillaradioblog.blogspot.ca/