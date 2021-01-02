Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Dave Lindorff, Finian Cunningham December 31st, 2020

Share this post...

This Week on GR

by C. L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

December 31, 2020

Welcome back to Gorilla Radio’s Home Edition, recorded on this date, December 31st, 2020.



It’s fitting now to focus on finishings as this over-long year two thousand and twenty slouches toward its unlamented finale. And what better emblemizes the demise of the Covid Year 2020 and what it represents than the parallel curtain call of the Donald J. Trump presidency; unwanted yet stubbornly clinging to both the body politic and global consciousness burr-like, or perhaps better sticking as a wad of chewed gum on the sole of our collective boot?

Dave Lindorff is an award-winning journalist, author, and founding member of the media collective, ThisCantBeHappening.net . Lindorff’s book titles include, ‘The Case for Impeachment: Legal Arguments for Removing President George W. Bush from Office’ and ‘This Can’t Be Happening! Resisting the Disintegration of American Democracy.’

Dave Lindorff in the first half.



And; it's been almost two months since the unelected government of Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia mobilized full military attacks against the country's northernmost province of Tigray. Press coverage of the humanitarian crisis in the making has been scant in the West, while contextual analysis is almost entirely absent.

Abiy convinced the African Union his “Operations to Restore Law and Order” would quickly end and stabilize the country, but two months on his promises stand in stark contrast to “facts on the ground”; facts that include the indiscriminate aerial bombardment and artillery shelling of cities, civilian massacres by the soldiery, and a massive and growing refugee crisis.



Finian Cunningham is a long-time and prolific journalist who worked as an editor and writer for major U.K. media outlets The Mirror, Irish Times, and Independent. The two-time Serena Shim Award for Uncompromising Integrity in Journalism recipient's articles on international affairs appear at numerous online outlets, including at Sputnik, where I found his new article, 'BBC Glosses Ethiopia Horror'.



Finian Cunningham and loosing a CIA Frankenstein on Ethiopia in the second half.



And; CFUV Radio broadcaster and host of Plant Powered Radio, Janine Bandcroft is off this week. So first, Dave Lindorff and leave takings at long last of Donald Trump and the end of the beginning of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

