Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Kathy Kelly, Pete Rockwell, Janine Bandcroft December 3rd, 2020

by C. L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

December 3, 2020

Donald Trump has ordered a reduction in numbers of American soldiers currently in Afghanistan. This fulfills some conditions of a so-called “peace” deal signed with Taliban representatives in February.

But, peace has proven elusive, with ever more deadly attacks taking place in the country, and as ever, civilians paying the greatest price.

Kathy Kelly is a long-time peace and justice activist, essayist, author, and recipient of numerous awards for her peace service, including multiple nominations for the Nobel Peace prize.

Kelly's also a founding member of Voices in the Wilderness and Voices for Creative Nonviolence, co-authored the book, ‘Prisoners on Purpose: a Peacemakers Guide to Jails and Prison,’ and wrote, ‘Other Lands Have Dreams: from Baghdad to Pekin Prison.’

Her recent article, ‘Like a Rocket in the Garden: The Unending War in Afghanistan’ chronicles the legacy of twenty years of America’s forever war in Afghanistan; an effort she describes as, “illegal and immoral”, bankrupt[ing] our economy and our society…”

Kathy Kelly in the first half.

And; in early November, Victoria City police enforced an order to tear down public showers installed by citizens concerned for the health and well-being of unhoused people living in tents in Beacon Hill Park.

//www.flickr.com/photos/148642734@N02/albums/with/72157671983896648">Pete Rockwell is a Victoria-based photographer who began recording the city’s burgeoning unhoused residents in 2005. His pictures have featured in local publications like Focus on Victoria and the now defunct Victoria Street Newz and B-Channel News collective, among other places.

Pete Rockwell’s hard look at a prosperous city’s people in crisis in the second half.

And; CFUV broadcaster and host of Plant Powered Radio, Janine Bandcroft will be here at the bottom of the hour to bring us up to speed with some of what’s good going on in and around our town, and virtually too, in the coming week.

But first, Kathy Kelly and Afghanistan at the end of America’s occupation.

