Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, David Swanson, Ron Ridenour, Janine Bandcroft November 12th, 2020

This Week on GR

by C. L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

November 12, 2020

Welcome back to Gorilla Radio’s home edition, recorded live-to-tape via Skype on this date, November 10th, 2020.

It’s that week again, when the citizenry is bidden to bow in remembrance to sacrifices made at the various altars to empire and nationalism of this terrible last century of slaughter.

For some that observation is a sombre duty, for others an opportunity to propagandize a pyramidal power construct relegating those at its base to suffer penury, servitude, systemic oppression, and to be periodically pitched into the maw of mechanized warfare.

This vicious cycle may seem eternal, even the natural order of things for we who have no living experience of Peace.

But that is the lie of our time, and the abomination we’re called to celebrate on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of this eleventh month.

Listen. Hear.

David Swanson is an author, activist, journalist, and broadcaster. He’s the executive director of World BEYOND War, campaign coordinator for RootsAction.org, and a past Nobel Peace Prize Nominee whose book titles include: ‘War Is A Lie’, ‘When the World Outlawed War’, and ‘Leaving WWII Behind’. David blogs at DavidSwanson.org and WarIsACrime.org, and he’s the host of Talk Nation Radio.

David Swanson in the first half.

And; while last week’s election carnival is yet to come to a head, what happens over the months following is anyone’s guess; there’s less uncertainty for the Julian Assange extradition hearings in London’s Old Bailey where presiding magistrate, Vanessa Baraitser adjourned proceedings saying, “One way or another, my decision is likely to go after the US elections.”

The hearing will resume January 4th, and Baraitser will assuredly rule as bidden to by whomever will reside on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Ron Ridenour is a journalist, author, editor, and peace and social justice activist. Some of Ridenour’s many book titles include: ‘The Russian Peace Threat: Pentagon on Alert’, ‘Cuba: Revolution in Action’, ‘Backfire: The CIA’s Biggest Burn’, and his latest, still in progress, ‘Winding Brook Stories’. Ron’s articles feature at numerous online sites, including on This Can’t Be Happening.net, where his ‘A Horror Story in Two Parts: Will England Send Assange-the-Messenger to America’s Dungeons?’ and ‘A Travesty of Justice: UK Caters to the US Government’s Desire to Crush Assange’ appear.

Ron Ridenour and coming out of the trenches for Julian Assange and WikiLeaks in the second half.

And: CFUV Radio broadcaster and host of Plant Powered Radio, Janine Bandcroft will be here at the bottom of the hour with the Left Coast Events Bulletin of some of the good things to be gotten up to in and around our town, and virtually too, in the coming week.

But first, David Swanson and rejecting war as business as usual.

