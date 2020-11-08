Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Dave Lindorff, Radhika Desai, Janine Bandcroft November 5th, 2020

Share this post...

This Week on GR

by C. L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

November 5, 2020

Welcome back to Gorilla Radio’s home edition recorded live-to-tape via Skype on this date, October 30th, 2020.

October 26th Philadelphia citizen, Walter Wallace Jr. was shot dead by police. Wallace was a black man, suffering mental problems. He was known to police, and his family had specifically asked for medical assistance WITHOUT police. Both the shooting and demonstrations have become a part of the political debate, as America nears the November 3rd presidential election.

Dave Lindorff is an award-winning journalist, author, and founding member of the media collective, ThisCantBeHappening.net. Lindorff’s book titles include, ‘The Case for Impeachment: Legal Arguments for Removing President George W. Bush from Office’ and ‘This Can’t Be Happening! Resisting the Disintegration of American Democracy.’ Dave lives just outside Philadelphia and is following the situation there.

Dave Lindorff in the first half.

And; after more than a half year of varying public health measures, from Tennessee to Timbuktu, we’re still mired in the pandemic. And, despite the hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths attributed to the disease, Covid’s most devastating effect is on World economies, seeing millions unable to earn a living and vital global supply chains threatened with collapse.

Radhika Desai is a scholar, educator, author, editor, director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group, and professor in the Department of Political Studies at the University of Manitoba. Radhika’s many essays, primarily on the topics of political economy, culture and nationalism can be found at among other places, CanadianDimension.com where her article, ‘The Fate of Capitalism Hangs in the Balance of International Power,’ the fifth installment of her seven part series, WHAT IS TO BE DONE? A Manifesto for Politics Amid the Pandemic and Beyond, appears.

Radhika Desai and Capitalism’s Damoclean moment in the second half.

And; CFUV broadcaster and host of Plant Powered Radio, Janine Bandcroft will be here at the bottom of the hour with the Left Coast Events Bulletin of some of the good things you can get up to in and around our town, and virutally too, in the coming week. But first, Dave Lindorff answering the question, “Is Philadelphia Burning?”

Chris Cook hosts Gorilla Radio, airing live every Thursday between 11-Noon Pacific Time.