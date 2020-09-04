Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Sara Birrell, Jonathan Latham, Janine Bandcroft September 3rd, 2020

Share this post...

September 3, 2020

Welcome back to Gorilla Radio’s continuing efforts, NOT broadcast live from CFUV Radio in the basement of the Student Union Building at the University of Victoria, but emanating live-to-tape via Skype from our home-based … studios on this date, August 26th, 2020.

In Orwell’s classic dystopic Nineteen Eighty-four, The Party declares “War is peace…” and so the people are at peace, perpetually.



Orwell didn’t consider his final book fiction; he would have titled it, it’s said, Nineteen Forty-eight, the year of its intended release, but the publishers felt it would work better to set the clocks forward some. Now, and since the end of the Great Good World War, we’ve known nothing but peace in the Orwellian sense; but our real World “peace” is maintained by a subtlety missed by the great author.



‘Humanitarian Sanctions’ are often the first shots fired in the modern way of war; and, it’s undeniably the case that “Truth” is their first victim.





Sara Birrell is a writer, student, and self-described “rank-and-file” union member. The avowed anti-capitalist, Saskatchewan settler’s essays can be found at Briarpatch Magazine, Sask Dispatch, Passage, Media Co-op, and the Carillon among other places. Her recent article, ‘Canadian Sanctions Are Liberal Warfare’ appears at The Canada Files website.



Sara Birrell in the first half.



And; nearly nine months into the most disruptive if not destructive pandemic known to history how is it we still do not definitively know where Covid-19 came from; after tens of thousands of television hours and millions of words printed, why must we still ask this most fundamental question?



Dr. Jonathan Latham holds a Masters degree in Crop Genetics, a PhD in Virology and is, along with Dr. Allison Wilson, co-author of a trilogy of articles seeking to both discover the origins of Covid-19 and forewarn the public of the dangers posed by the kind of research they posit is at the root of this and other modern pandemics.



Jonathan Latham and proposing an origin for SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 Pandemic in the second half.



And; CFUV broadcaster and host of Plant Powered Radio, Janine Bandcroft will be here at the bottom of the hour to bring us up to speed with some of what’s good going on in and around our town in the coming week.



But first Sara Birrell and Sanctions: Canada’s World war.



