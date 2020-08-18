Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Dimitri Lascaris, Yves Engler, Janine Bandcroft August 20th, 2020

Share this post...

August 20, 2020

Welcome back to Gorilla Radio's continuing efforts, NOT broadcast live from CFUV Radio in the basement of the Student Union Building at the University of Victoria, but emanating live-to-tape via Skype from our home-based ... studios on this date, August 11th, 2020.

The Old World Order is busted and Canada's foreign policy is gonna need to adapt quick to a whole New Order of things. Or so Canada's self-styled "national paper" the Globe and Mail informs. But what's a middle nation to do?



Caught between behemoths baring their teeth in a fight for what looks like the last piece of the pie, at whose feet shall we prostrate in waiting to snatch up first the best crumbs fallen from the planetary dinner table?



It's a stark choice in a darkening World, according to the Globe, who helpfully whittle down our options to a Manichean menu choice between China and our more familiar supper partner, America. But can we pick our own foreign policy plate, without starving in the choosing?



Dimitri Lascaris is a Montreal-based lawyer, journalist, Real News Network correspondent, and political activist. He's also one of nine aspirants spending their Summer campaigning for the leadership of the Green Party of Canada. Dimitri is on the stump in BC again this week, as the October leadership convention looms ever nearer.



Dimitri Lascaris in the first half.



And; Bolivians reacted to news their September 6th general election is off by taking to the streets and declaring a General Strike. It's a dangerous move considering interim caretaker president, Janine Anez has shown little hesitation, or contrition, loosing the military and police to lethal effect on perceived enemies of her nine-month old coup regime. But then Anez can afford to be unrepentant because no-one is holding her accountable.



Yves Engler is a Montréal-based activist, essayist, and author whose articles appear at Ricochet, The Palestine Chronicle, and at his site, YvesEngler.com among other places.



Yves Engler and 'Canada's Support for Bolivian Coup Deserves Closer Scrutiny' in the second half.



And; CFUV broadcaster and host of Plant Powered Radio, Janine Bandcroft will be here at the bottom of the hour to bring us up to speed with some of what's good to do in and around our town in the coming week.



But first, Dimitri Lascaris and finding finally a truly Canadian foreign policy.

