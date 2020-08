For Whose Century Is the Bell Tolling? Ask Not, Donald

For the Trump administration’s senior officials, it’s been open season on bashing China. If you need an example, think of the president’s blame game about “ the invisible Chinese virus ” as it spreads wildly across the U.S.

Whose Century Is It? Don’t Ask Donald Trump by Dilip Hiro

B

etween the end of June and the end of July, four members of his cabinet vied with each other in spewing anti-Chinese rhetoric. That particular spate of China bashing started when FBI Director Christopher Wray described Chinese President Xi Jinping as the successor to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. It was capped by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s clarion call to U.S. allies to note the “bankrupt” Marxist-Leninist ideology of China’s leader and the urge to “global hegemony” that goes with it, insisting that they would have to choose “between freedom and tyranny.” (Forget which country on this planet actually claims global hegemony as its right.)At the same time, the Pentagon deployed its aircraft carriers and other weaponry ever more threateningly in the South China Sea and elsewhere in the Pacific. The question is: What lies behind this upsurge in Trump administration China baiting? A likely answer can be found in the president’s blunt statement in a July interview with Chris Wallace of Fox News that “I’m not a good loser. I don’t like to lose.”The reality is that, under Donald Trump, the United States is indeed losing to China in two important spheres. As the FBI’s Wray put it