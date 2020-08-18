For Whose Century Is the Bell Tolling? Ask Not, Donald

For the Trump administration’s senior officials, it’s been open season on bashing China. If you need an example, think of the president’s blame game about “ the invisible Chinese virus ” as it spreads wildly across the U.S.

When it comes to China, in fact, the ever more virulent criticism never seems to stop.

Tomgram: Dilip Hiro, Donald Trump Is Losing His Tech War with Xi Jinping



Forget those negotiations with China spearheaded by the man who boasted that he was the maestro of “the art of the deal.” Recently, it’s been an all-hands-on-deck assault on that country: from deploying U.S. aircraft carriers in the South China Sea to the sudden and arbitrary closing of a Chinese consulate in Houston. Of all people, Health Secretary Alex Azar was even dispatched to Taiwan, that other China, to meet and greet the country’s president, the highest-ranking official American visitor to do so in four decades. Of course, as with so much in the age of Trump, there was a grimly comic aspect to his trip, since he made a particular point of praising the way a democratic country could handle the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic (a howler, given how Chinese President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump have each handled that same virus). And that’s just to start down a list that, from TikTok bans to criminal charges against four members of the Chinese military, only continues to grow as The Donald and crew become ever more belligerent about that rising power on a falling planet.



As TomDispatch regular Dilip Hiro, author of After Empire: The Birth of a Multipolar World, suggests today, behind the growing belligerence of the Trump administration, which should be considered dangerous indeed at this moment -- think new Cold War -- lies the anger of a president whose world seems to be slipping out of control. Back in 2016, I suggested that Donald Trump was running as this country’s first declinist presidential candidate (the clue lay in that hardly noticed “again” at the end of his election slogan Make America Great Again, or MAGA). And, as Hiro suggests today, looking at the high-tech business world, he’s delivered big time.



Whether negotiating with China, North Korea, or any other country, the art-of-the-dealer-in-chief has proven to be either a stealer-in-chief or an unreeler-in-chief. So say goodbye to the American Century but, given the state of this planet, don’t count on a Chinese Century either. Tom

