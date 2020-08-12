Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Dimitri Lascaris, Steve Poikonen, Janine Bandcroft August 6, 2020

Share this post...

by C. L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com



August 6, 2020

Welcome back to Gorilla Radio’s continuing efforts, NOT broadcast live from CFUV Radio in the basement of the Student Union Building at the University of Victoria, but emanating live-to-tape via skype from our home-based … studio on this date, July 29th, 2020.

Before Covid, social justice and environmental issues were top and centre here in British Columbia. Now, following four months of near monomaniacal media coverage of the global coronavirus outbreak, it’s important to remember the sun also rises, and though “the Earth remain the same forever” if we humans are to continue living upon it we must address the real single existential issue of our times, climate change. To that political end, the Green Party of Canada is the only party in this country making an honest attempt.



The Greens are in the midst of a leadership contest, the nine contenders doing their utmost to campaign in these Covid-challenged times. Dimitri Lascaris is one of those nine candidates and he’s been on the island this past week, taking his message for the future of the Greens to both current and prospective party members.



Lascaris is a lawyer, activist, and journalist whose vision for the party promises to, in his words: “Defy the powerful. Confront injustice. [and] Unite progressives.”



Dimitri Lascaris in the first half.



And; almost a year and a half after being seized from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, WikiLeaks founding publisher, Julian Assange is still in Belmarsh Prison. He’s awaiting the next phase in the protracted extradition process the United States has initiated with Britain.



Steve Poikonen is host of Slow News Day, the Patreon.com available online current events program covering “stories that you won’t find on establishment, or the majority of “lefty” or “independent” channels”. Steve’s also co-host of the #FreeAssange Vigil and organizer with Action4Assange.



Steve Poikonen and back to Washington for the World’s foremost political prisoner, Julian Assange in the second half.



And; long-time Gorilla Radio contributor and Green Vegan Grandma Youtuber, Janine Bandcroft will be there at the bottom of the hour to bring us up to speed with some of the good things to be gotten up to in and around our town in the coming week.



But first, Dimitri Lascaris and emboldening Canada’s Greens.

