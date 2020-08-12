Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Christopher Black, David Rovics August 13, 2020

Share this post...

August 13, 2020



Welcome back to Gorilla Radio's continuing efforts, NOT broadcast live from CFUV Radio in the basement of the Student Union Building at the University of Victoria, but emanating live-to-tape via Skype from our home-based ... studios on this date, August 5th, 2020.

Twenty months in to her Vancouver house arrest, Huawei CFO, (and daughter of the Chinese corporate leviathan's founder) Meng Wanzhou entered a new court filing in B.C.'s Supreme Court. In late July Meng's legal team charged that, among other things the proceedings against their client had quote, "been poisoned" and "can no longer be reasonably regarded as fair...".



Meng has already lost one appeal to throw out the extradition petition filed by the United States in B.C. courts, and the case has predictably proven a particularly prickly political sticking point in Canada-China relations.



Christopher Black is a Toronto-based criminal lawyer specializing in international war crimes cases. He’s also an executive member of the Canadian Peace Congress.





Black’s articles on international law, politics, and World events appear at New Eastern Outlook among other places. And, his timely novel, 'Beneath the Clouds' “a story of how people, acting collectively, can defeat tyranny” is newly out.



Christopher Black in the first half.



And; federal troops entered Portland nearly two months in to daily police brutality demonstrations there. The American president decided to deploy the "Minneapolis" treatment to the uppity city; or as Attorney General, Bill Barr calls it, the "Occupy Model". And Trump promises, more (Democrat Party-administered) cities are slated to receive the same.



Itinerant musician and now covid-caged broadcaster, David Rovics is in Portland, where his relatively mild-mannered home city has suddenly become the center of Civil War 2.020. As he can't tour, David is doing the next best thing, raising Hell on the internet, and helping foment a Renters strike at home.



David Rovics and resisting the tearing down of community in Portland in the second half.



And; CFUV broadcaster and host of Plant Based Radio, Janine Bandcroft will be here at the bottom of the hour with the Left Coast Events Bulletin of some of what’s good to do in and around our town in the coming week. But first Christopher Black and the international tug-of-war testing Canada's "Rule of Law" credentials.



