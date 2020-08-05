Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Dave Lindorff, Terry Wolfwood, Janine Bandcroft July 30th, 2020

Share this post...

This Week on GR

by C. L .Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

July 30, 2020

Welcome back to Gorilla Radio’s continuing efforts, NOT broadcast live from CFUV Radio in the basement of the Student Union Building at the University of Victoria, but emanating live-to-tape via Skype from our home-based … studios on this date, July 28th, 2020.

A mythology surrounding the dropping of the omnicidal ‘Fat Man’ and ‘Little Boy’ atomic bombs was fostered after the fact by an America eager to maintain its mantle of supreme power, while posturing as saviour and moral arbiter of the newly unmade World. The story, still told and retold today, portrays the United States as a reluctant warrior forced into World War II, and forced to end the Pacific war quickly in order to save lives; in short, forced to destroy cities to save them. But as the shadows of Japanese civilians burned into the few walls left standing in Nagasaki and Hiroshima attest, there is a darker truth behind that fiction.

Dave Lindorff is an award-winning journalist, author, and founding member of the media collective, ThisCan’tBeHappening.net. He’s also collaborated with his son, Jed and Oscar-nominated filmmakers, Steve James and Mark Mitten on a film about the two men who may well have saved us all from thermonuclear annihilation.

Dave Lindorff in the first half.

And; against all odds here we are, the human race alive and kicking 75 years sin

ce the first atomic bombs dropped on inhabited cities promised a premature end to it all. But though we survive yet, it’s been an uneasy continued existence, when we think of it; so most of us don’t think of it most of the time. Next week, August 6th marks the anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan and as they have for so many years, Victoria’s Women in Black will mark the day with silent vigil and bearing witness to the people’s determination to end global warfare.

Terry Wolfwood is Director and co-founder of the Barnard-Boecker Centre Foundation, and a writer, photographer, and long-time activist in pursuit of peace, social justice, and women’s rights.

Terry Wolfwood and standing vigil with the Women in Black for Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the second half.

And; long-time Gorilla Radio contributor and Green Vegan Grandma Youtuber, Janine Bandcroft will be here at the bottom of the hour with the Left Coast Event Bulletin of some of the good things you can get up to in and around our town in the coming week. But first, Dave Lindorff on Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and the Spies Who Kept a Criminal US with a Nuclear Monopoly from Making More of Them.

