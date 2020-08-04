Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Harry Glasbeek, Stephen Corry, Janine Bandcroft July 16th, 2020

Share this post...

This Week on GR

by C. L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

July 23, 2020

Welcome back to Gorilla Radio’s continuing Post-Covid broadcast. We are NOT broadcasting live from the basement of the SUB building at the University of Victoria, but are instead recording live to tape via Skype from our home studios this day, July 6th, 2020.

Or, put another way; 583 days since the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer, (and daughter of company founder) Meng Wanzhou’s forced stay in Canada. Those with long media memories may remember the tech. executive’s arrest at Vancouver International airport in 2018; an arrest made at the behest of the United States for the purpose of extradition to that country to face fraud charges. Mung’s arrest has soured China/Canada relations and led to what Canada charges is the “arbitary” arrest of two of its citizens in retaliation.

Listen. Hear.

Harry Glasbeek is Professor Emeritus and Senior Scholar at York’s Osgoode Hall Law School and author of books on both Canadian and Australian law. His latest book titles, (the eleventh and twelfth) are ‘Class Privilege: How law shelters shareholders and coddles capitalism’, and ‘Capitalism: A Crime Story’. Harry has written scores of articles on tort and labour law, corporate law, and on corporate criminality and social responsibility. Glasbeek’s popular articles are too published at numerous sites on the internet, including at the SocialistProject.ca where I found his recent piece, ‘Meng, Huawei and Canadian Law: Soap, Rinse and Dry-Laundered’.

Harry Glasbeek in the first half.

And; the World Wildlife Fund recently announced an astonishing development of vital import for all those concerned about the ecological survival of we and the natural world. “Suddenly” spokesperson, Sir David Attenborough informs, “saving our planet is within reach!” It’s an enticing prospect, something none in their right mind wouldn’t welcome; if only all was as is presented by Attenborough and the WWF.

Stephen Corry is CEO of Survival International, an organization dedicated to “A world where tribal peoples are respected as contemporary societies and their human rights protected.”

Corry and Survival International have interceded on behalf of the rights of tribal peoples in South America, Asia, and Africa. He’s written numerous articles on the subjects of “scientific racism” and the ideology of “fortress conservation”, and is the author of the book, ‘Tribal Peoples for Tomorrow’s World’. Stephen Corry’s articles too appear online at, among other places, CounterPunch where I found his recent article, ‘The Big Green Lie’.

Stephen Corry on Green idylls and the World Wildlife Fund’s uncomfortable allusions in the second half.

And; long-time Gorilla Radio contributor and Green Vegan Grandma Youtuber, Janine Bandcroft will be here at the bottom of the hour with this week’s Left Coast Events Bulletin of some of the good things to be gotten up to in and around our town in the coming week. But first, Professor Harry Glasbeek and Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, and Canadian law out of its depth and beyond its borders.

Chris Cook hosts Gorilla Radio, airing live every Thursday between 11-Noon Pacific Time. In Victoria at 101.9FM, and on the internet at: http://cfuv.ca. He also serves as a contributing editor to the web news site, http://www.pacificfreepress.com. Check out the GR blog at: http://gorillaradioblog.blogspot.ca/