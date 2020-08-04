Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Amy Miller, Kevin Pina/Frantz Jerome, Janine Bandcroft July 23, 2020

Share this post...

This Week on GR

by C. L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

July 23, 2020

Welcome back to Gorilla Radio’s continuing efforts, NOT broadcast live from CFUV Radio in the basement of the Student Union Building at the University of Victoria, but emanating live-to-tape via skype from our home-based … studio on this date, July 20th, 2020.

This month marks the tenth anniversary of the infamous police riots that rocked the Toronto G20 manifestations. As Portland, Oregon suffers police ministrations reminiscent of the tactics deployed against citizens in Toronto back then.

Amy Miller in the first half.

And; while the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States gains support, actions of the government there make clear, “some black lives matter more than others.” Despite wide-spread global travel bans, the US continues to deport foreign nationals, in many cases to countries whose health care systems are already challenged.

Kevin Pina is a filmmaker, journalist, lecturer and media consultant. His documentary film credits include: ‘Haiti: Harvest of Hope,’ and ‘HAITI: We Must Kill the Bandits.’ And, Frantz Jerome is a Haitian-American political and human rights activist who has worked for democracy in Haiti since the seventies and the first Duvalier dictatorship. The retired college professor now serves as country expert for Pacifica Radio’s Flashpoints program.

Kevin Pina and Frantz Jerome on Haitians coping with Covid and more in the second half.

And; long-time Gorilla Radio contributor and Green Vegan Grandma Youtuber, Janine Bandcroft will be there at the bottom of the hour to bring us up to speed with some of the good things to be gotten up to in and around our town in the coming week. But first, revisiting 2010 and the G20 with independent journalist and documentary filmmaker, Amy Miller.