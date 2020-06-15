Standing Against Canada's Elevation to the UN Security Council

Share this post...

A Letter to UN Ambassadors Re: Canada's Application for Inclusion on UNSC

by C. L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com



June 11, 2020



Dear United Nations Ambassadors,



I can't express fully how it pains me to write in protest of my home country, Canada's inclusion on the United Nations Security Council. But sadly, I cannot in good conscience allow a nation that itself allows arms be sold into the heart of a humanitarian catastrophe, as it does in Yemen; bolsters a serial human rights abuser with moral and financial support as it does with Israel; condones the violent overthrow of democratically elected governments, as it has in Haiti, Honduras, Bolivia, and now hopes to do in Venezuela; uses paramilitary and military forces to hold down the indigenous peoples within its own borders, as Canada has repeatedly done and continues to do across the nation be elevated to such an important international body.



I know it must be galling too to the member states of the General Assembly well aware of these facts to suffer the hypocrisy of my country as it pretends to hold dear values it denies others.



Ambassadors, it is my fervent last hope that pressure from outside the country will make clear to the government of Canada it must change course and truly embrace the principles it publicly promotes, but fails to practice.



Thank you for your consideration.



Sincerely,



Chris Cook

Managing Editor

Pacific Free Press



Producer/Host

Gorilla Radio,

CFUV Radio, University of Victoria, Canada



You can make your voice heard at the UN too:

https://actionnetwork.org/letters/letter-to-un-ambassadors-urging-to-vote-no-to-canadas-bid-for-united-nations-security-council/thankyou?delivery_id=47275082