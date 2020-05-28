Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, David Swanson, Andy Worthington, Janine Bandcroft May 28th, 2020

Share this post...

May 28, 2020

After, how many, months of this Corona virus aren’t we all sick of hearing about it? I know I am. So finally, this show is NOT about the Covid-19 outbreak…except it is. For those paying attention there are cracks in the media’s wall-to-wall pandemic coverage, allowing the light of truth still get in. And, what that spotlight reveals is the efforts made by the usual bad actors to leverage this emergency for their best advantage.



From big money for big business, to the erasure of rights and freedoms for the little people, corona is the new crisis bonanza. But, there are two sides to that sword. Just as the disaster capitalists and crypto fascists are doing their damnedest to make more Hell of this on Earth, others see the opportunity presented by the pause in the economic paradigm to reorder global priorities, and perhaps make of the moment a better future.

David Swanson is a peace, justice, and political activist. The journalist, broadcaster, essayist, and executive director of World BEYOND War and campaign coordinator for RootsAction.org, is too a Nobel Peace Prize Nominee, and host of Talk Nation Radio. His book titles include: ‘War Is A Lie’, ‘When the World Outlawed War’, and ‘War No More: The Case for Abolition’. He blogs at WarIsACrime.org, and DavidSwanson.org, where I found his recent article, ‘The Economic Benefits of a Global Ceasefire’.



David Swanson in the first half.



And; before Covid-19 Britain’s national healthcare system, the NHS, was under attack. Vaunted as the first and best promise of a societal shift in favour of the common people following the Second World War, the NHS has suffered economic debasement by successive governments, and has been especially and habitually traduced by the conservative Tory party and its friends in the elite-dominated press. Over the last ten, terrible years of Tory rule though, the NHS has been ruthlessly savaged. Little wonder then that when the emergency did come they were ill-equipped to respond.



Andy Worthington is an English journalist, activist, author, photo-historian, filmmaker, musician, song-writer and principle of The Four Fathers band. He is too, co-founder of the ongoing Close Guantánamo campaign, and successfully completed, We Stand With Shaker campaign of 2014-15. Worthington’s book titles include: ‘The Guantánamo Files: The Stories of the 774 Detainees in America’s Illegal Prison’, ‘Stonehenge: Celebration and Subversion’, and ‘The Battle of the Beanfield’. His articles appear at his website, AndyWorthington.co.uk, where I found his recent piece, ‘The Coronavirus Lockdown, Hidden Suffering, and Delusions of a Rosy Future’.



Andy Worthington and health, wealth, and lessons recently learnt in the second half.



And; long-time Gorilla Radio contributor, Janine Bandcroft will be here at the bottom of the hour with the Left Coast Events Bulletin of some of the good things to be gotten up to in and around our town in the coming week.

Chris Cook hosts Gorilla Radio