Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Mordecai Ogada, Peter Ewart, Janine Bandcroft May 7th, 2020

Share this post...

This Week on GR

by C. L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

May 7, 2020



We are as yet still NOT broadcasting live from the CFUV studios in the basement of the Student Union Building at the University of Victoria, but are instead recording live-to-tape via Skype this day, April 16th, 2020.



The “Big Lie” concept is certainly not new, but in today’s “post truth” World, that once cynical tool of despots has become a condition of life, (like water for fish) so ubiquitous it is largely invisible for we immersed in it.



Nowhere is reality less evident than in the field of nature conservancy, where the comfortable certitude of unassailable good will being met by equally good deeds in truth bears little scrutiny.



Dr. Mordecai Ogada is a scientist, educator, author, and Executive Director of the Nanyuki, Kenya-based, Conservation Solutions Afrika.



Ogada's book, ‘The Big Conservation Lie’, co-authored with Kenyan journalist, John Mbaria, is an unblinkered examination of the conservation industry in Africa, and searing indictment against the detrimental effects its malpractice visits against the environment and Africans, both human and non-human.



Dr. Mordecai Ogada in the first half.



And; is it too soon to wonder, just what happens after the sirens stop ringing? As it stands now, the global economy has for millions stopped: no work, no money, and no idea when they can pick up their lives and begin again providing for themselves and their families. We’re more fortunate than most in this country, Canada, but even so, that’s cold comfort to those living on the margins of our not entirely inclusive society. So, what next?



Peter Ewart is a Prince George-based writer whose latest, ‘Foxes in the henhouse – Who decides where bailout money goes?’ informs, Canada like our southern neighbour will rely on the expertise of BlackRock, the trans-national asset management colossus, (intricately implicated in the financial meltdown of 2008) to determine the country’s financial path out of the current financial disaster. What could go righter than that?



Peter Ewart and the Trudeau government inviting the fox into the treasury in the second half.



And; long-time Gorilla Radio contributor, Janine Bandcroft will be here at the bottom of the hour to bring us up to speed with some of what’s good to do in and around our town in the coming week; but first, Mordecai Ogada and discerning the Big (conservation) Lie.



Chris Cook hosts Gorilla Radio, airing live every Thursday between 11-Noon Pacific Time. In Victoria at 101.9FM, and on the internet at: http://cfuv.ca. He also serves as a contributing editor to the web news site, http://www.pacificfreepress.com. Check out the GR blog at: http://gorillaradioblog.blogspot.ca/