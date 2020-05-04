Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Joe Emersberger, Kathy Kelly, Janine Bandcroft April 30, 2020

Share this post...

C. L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com



April 30, 2020

Welcome to Gorilla Radio, continuing to broadcast, not live from the basement of the Student Union Building at the University of Victoria, but live-to-tape via Skype, for the foreseeable...



There has been much written on the World after Covid in the vein of how this unprecedented cessation of the economy for millions could prove to be the pause in business as usual desperately required; our opportunity to assess the many, many ways our current consumerist culture is destroying individual people, human and animal communities, and wrecking the planetary environment every living thing depends on.



It is, as some say, the "silver lining" of this dark situation.



While all that may well be true, there are others using this moment to press fast forward on all the most egregious sins of our societal paradigm, taking advantage of the distraction and disarray.



Just one such case is the promotion of regime change in Venezuela. Long a project for Washington and its satraps, the Trump administration has used the global medical emergency to drive another nail into the heart of the Bolivarian Revolution.



Joe Emersberger is a Canada-based writer whose work appears at FAIR.org, VenezuelAnalysis, and The Canary and is primarily focused on media lies, distortion, and confabulation. His recent article, 'Media Struggle to Defend Washington's Cruelty Toward Venezuela and Iran as Corona Virus Spreads' appears at Fair.org.



Joe Emersberger in the first half.



And; with workaday pursuits like bus driving, hospital cleaning, picking up garbage, and delivering pizzas being hailed as heroic, is the idea of heroism losing its cache?



If Wikpedia is to be believed, a hero is one who, "in the face of danger, combats adversity through feats of ingenuity, courage, or strength..." and in the current atmosphere, perhaps the mundane is now elevated, but there's another kind of courage, strength, and ingenuity of purpose not less heroic, if less easily defined.



Kathy Kelly is a long-time peace and justice activist, essayist, author, and recipient of numerous awards for her peace service, including multiple nominations for the Nobel Peace prize.



She is a founder of Voices in the Wilderness and Voices for Creative Nonviolence, co-authored the book, ‘Prisoners on Purpose: a Peacemakers Guide to Jails and Prison,’ and wrote, ‘Other Lands Have Dreams: from Baghdad to Pekin Prison.’ Her recent article, 'He’s Got Eight Numbers, Just Like Everybody Else' chronicles the struggle of Father Steven Kelly, entering his third year of imprisonment in America for resisting the relentless progress towards the ultimate holocaust, nuclear annihilation.



Kathy Kelly and Fr. Steve Kelly, a hero not just like everybody else in the second half.



And; long-time Gorilla Radio contributor, Janine Bandcroft will be here at the bottom of the hour with this week's Left Coast Events Bulletin of some of the good things to be gotten up to in and around our town in the coming week. But first, Joe Emersberger and life in a time of siege, sanction, and plague.



