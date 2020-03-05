Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Mark Worthing, Sharon J. Riley, Janine Bandcroft March 5th, 2020

Share this post...

by C. L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

March 5, 2020

It's been more than a year since the BC government granted a court injunction allowing Coastal GasLink continue its work, laying a pipeline from the province's interior to a planned gas processing plant to be built in Kitimat, unmolested.

The January 2019 interim injunction was extended in June, and on New Year's Eve day, Madam Justice Church ruled again, in Coastal GasLink Pipeline Ltd. v. Huson, for the company, denying Wet’suwet’en hereditary houses’ preeminence and empowering the RCMP to move in and arrest land defenders refusing to give way.

What happened next has played out on the lawn of the BC Legislature and across this country, Canada.

Mark Worthing is an activist, naturalist and journalist currently working with Sierra Club BC. He’s a founding member of Tanker Free BC, and has worked with a variety of environmental groups on various campaigns, and led Sierra Club’s Flathead River Basin biodiversity study.

Mark Worthing in the first half.

And; if the Coastal GasLink Pipeline v. Wet’suwet’en hereditary houses’ imbroglio instructs on the complexity of big energy projects in BC, Teck Resources' abandonment of its massive Frontier mine in the Alberta Tar Sands amplifies the point, casting into doubt, (some contend) the viability of a Canadian oil industry.

Teck's announced decision to pull up its Frontier stakes has been picked up since by each side of the climate debate to serve their respective interests, and used as a policy bludgeon by both federal and provincial political operators.

Sharon J. Riley is an Alberta-based investigative journalist for The Narwhal, whose essays, interviews and long-form nonfiction feature too at Harper’s, The Tyee, and Maisonneuve among others sites. Her recent Narwhal article, '11 things you need to know about the oilsands as Teck abandons plans for Frontier mine' is a guide and "explainer" for those still confused.

Sharon J. Riley and what the Teck manoeuvre says about and means for the beleaguered Canadian energy sector in the second half.

And; Victoria-based activist and long-time Gorilla Radio contributor, Janine Bandcroft will be here at the bottom of the hour to bring us up to speed with some of what's good going on in and around our town in the coming week. But first, Mark Worthing and Coastal GasLink, a project gone and going too far.

