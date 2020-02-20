Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Gregg McElroy, John Helmer, Janine Bandcroft Feb. 20, 2020

Share this post...

This Week on GR

by C. L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

February 20, 2020

The undeterred vigilance of Wet'suwet'en land defenders, (and draconian federal government response to their steadfastness) has focused global attention in part on the long and ongoing environmental struggles in Canada and British Columbia.

While those struggles are myriad, encompassing every species within this region, the plight of Pacific Salmon is perhaps most emblematic of the systemic failure of colonial/settler economics in providing an ecologically sustainable social model.

The situation is dire now, with wild species population collapse already underway, and extinctions an increasingly probable eventuality.

Among the many creatures who won't survive without salmon are the endangered southern resident Orca, and it was their survival that inspired the creation of the Canadian Orca Rescue Society.

Gregg McElroy is a long-time environmental frontline activist and co-founder of the Orca Rescue.



Gregg McElroy in the first half.

And; it's been nearly two years since father and daughter Sergei and Yulia Skripal collapsed on a park bench in the middle of the picturesque town of Salisbury, in the heart of England. What followed was a tale of espionage, intrigue, and villainy; a story that seemed for a while even to threaten war.

John Helmer followed the Skripal saga more closely than almost anyone writing in the English-language press and says of the case, "The facts which you have seen, heard or read about the incident of March 4, 2018, have been falsified. Everything that has flowed from them is false too. Understanding this is a start to the other story, and so something solid to work from – not missed until now; more like seen but disbelieved."

Helmer's a journalist, author, broadcaster, former political advisor to governments, and principal behind the news website, Dances with Bears. He’s also one of the most widely read Russian specialists in the business world for his news-breaking stories on Russian base and precious metals, diamonds, mining, shipping, insurance, food trade, and business policy.

Helmer’s book titles include: ‘The Deadly Simple Mechanics of Society’, ‘The Jackal’s Wedding – American Power, Arab Revolt’, (co-authored with Claudia Wright) the political memoir, ‘The Man Who Knows Too Much About Russia’, and his latest, 'Skripal in Prison'.

John Helmer and 'SKRIPAL IN PRISON' – THE FIRST BOOK TO REPORT THE TRUTH in the second half.

And; Victoria-based activist and long-time Gorilla Radio contributor, Janine Bandcroft will be here at the bottom of the hour with the Left Coast Events Bulletin of some of the good things to be gotten up to in and around our town in the coming week.

But first, Gregg McElroy, Orca Rescue, and the mission to bring salmon back to every river and creek in BC.

