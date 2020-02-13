Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, Molly Wickham, Kolin Sutherland-Wilson, Janine Bandcroft Feb 13, 2020

Share this post...

This Week on GR

by C. L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com

February 13, 2020

The determination of the Wet'suwet'en to maintain their territorial and cultural sovereignty has stood in the face of the latest ambitions of the Canadian government and the petroleum interests it serves.

Using bribes, threats, the courts, and last week a paramilitary incursion against Unist'ot'en land defenders by the RCMP, the federal and provincial governments are revealed to be both willing to trample under foot treaties and declarations of support for indigenous rights and self-determination, and trash cornerstone constitutional precepts like freedom of the press.

Reaction to the government's heavy-handed tactics has been swift and determined from coast to coast to coast, and abroad too.

Listen. Hear.

Here in Victoria, members of Indigenous Youth for Wet’suwet’en and their allies encamped on the front stairs of the BC Legislature, blockading Tuesday's legislative session opening Speech from the Throne to make their objections to the continuation of colonial violence unavoidable.

Kolin Sutherland-Wilson, is with Indigenous Youth for Wet’suwet’en, and spent the last week in solidarity on the stairs of the Legislature.

Kolin Sutherland-Wilson in the first half.

And; Clayoquot Action has released a devastating report regarding the status of the Norwegian infectious disease piscine orthoreovirus, or PRV found in salmon field-tested at open-net fish farms in the Sound. One of the companies operating there showed infection rates of 90%; while the second revealed 100% contagion.

Bonny Glambeck is director of ClayoquotAction.org, an organization dedicated to: “Keep Clayoquot Sound clean and green for future generations, to preserve the diversity and integrity of the ecosystems, and to maintain and develop community and cultural richness.”

Bonny Glambeck and a virus in the Sound in the second half.

And; Victoria-based activist and long-time Gorilla Radio contributor, Janine Bandcroft will be here at the bottom of the hour with the Left Coast Events Bulletin of some of the good things to be gotten up to in and around our town in the coming week. But first, Kolin Sutherland-Wilson and taking the Wet'suwet'en message straight to the ear of power.

Chris Cook hosts Gorilla Radio, airing live every Thursday between 11-Noon Pacific Time.