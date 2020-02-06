Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, David Curtis, Joe Emersberger, Janine Bandcroft February 6, 2020

Share this post...

This Week on GR

by C. L. Cook - Gorilla-Radio.com



February 6, 2020



It's easy to forget, living here as we do in Canada's "Majority Culture", embraced by comfort and taking as granted ready access to amenities both necessary and frivolous, that there are other ways of being, ways that beyond the train-schedule regularity making up most of our day to days constitute an entirely different kind of existence. And though seeking a "path less taken" is not unique to any one time or place, there is something quintessentially Canadian in my first guest's story of people finding that other way here - or very near here.



David Curtis lives in the North. He's a man of many colours, counting as his professions commercial salmon fisher, carpenter, and artist. He recently added too independent filmmaker to his list of vocations, proving it with his directorial debut, 'Sovereign Soil'.





Listen. Here.



It's a film he describes as "a big exploration, with friends and neighbours, of what is at the core of people’s spiritual and philosophical connection to the land..."



Sovereign Soil will have it's Victoria premier next week as the Victoria Film Festival draws the curtain up on its 26th year.



David Curtis in the first half.



And; Donald Trump treated the nation to his third State of the Union speech Tuesday evening. Among the participants of his one-ring pantomime was Juan Guaido, whose specialty act is impersonating the president of Venezuela. To be honest, it's the only act Juan has, and he found a receptive audience in the US Congress, receiving a standing ovation from both sides of that body's undivided foreign policy establishment.



Last Saturday I recorded an extended interview with Joe Emersberger. Joe is a Canada-based writer whose work appears at FAIR.org, VenezuelAnalysis, The Canary and is primarily focused on media lies, distortion, and confabulation.



Joe Emersberger and Canada’s welcoming of the Venezuelan pretender, Juan Guaido, the Bolivian coup, and the scheduled May 3rd election, and more in the second half.



And; Victoria-based activist and long-time Gorilla Radio contributor, Janine Bandcroft will be here at the bottom of the hour with the Left Coast Events Bulletin of some of the good things to be gotten up to in and around our town in the coming week. But first, David Curtis and finding a little Sovereign Soil.



Chris Cook hosts Gorilla Radio, airing live every Thursday between 11-Noon Pacific Time. In Victoria at 101.9FM, and on the internet at: http://cfuv.ca. He also serves as a contributing editor to the web news site, http://www.pacificfreepress.com. Check out the GR blog at: http://gorillaradioblog.blogspot.ca/